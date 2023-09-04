Huge bull seen riding in a Ford sedan gets pulled over by police in US

Some uncommon sights can be expected on roads once in a while but what police officers recently witnessed on an American highway was totally shocking, CarScoops reported. A massive bull was seen riding in a chopped Ford Crown Victoria sedan in Norfolk, Nebraska, and police pulled over the driver for traffic violations. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The police stopped the car driving into the town with a cow in it after receiving a call about it. However, on seeing the massive Watusi bull, they were shocked. The officer who stopped the car wrote a warning letter to the driving, asking him to take the animal back home and leave the city.

Interestingly, in order to transport the animal, the owner had to specially convert the Ford sedan by chopping its roof in half and get a single rodeo-style door retrofitted on the passenger side. And yet, the size is of the bull is so massive that it did not properly fit inside the vehicle and most of its body was visible outside.

As per local media reports, the owner of the bull and the car was identified as Lee Meyer of Neligh while the bull is called ‘Howdy Doody’. The bull is known to weigh as much as 726 kg and take up a lot of space with its massive horns. The two have been spotted before in parades and other events in Nebraska.

As per some old online reports, Lee Meyer bought the bull some eight to nine years ago when it was just six months old and smaller in size. An image from six years ago shows the bull riding with its owner but the view is not that jarring because the bull is quite smaller in size than it is now. The man's wife revealed that he takes the larger-than-usual pet out once per week to eat grass and enjoy the sight of the highway.

