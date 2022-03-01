Tesla offers free supercharging in areas around Ukraine

Electric vehicle major Tesla has started offering free supercharging to the EV owners in areas around Ukraine amidst the crisis there, reports Teslarati. This comes as no surprise since the US-based EV maker has offered free supercharging service during other global disasters as well. Interestingly, Ukraine had around 27,000 electric vehicles in the country in 2021.

(Also Read: Daimler, General Motors suspend business in Russia, Volvo won't deliver cars)

The report claims that Tesla is offering free supercharging in parts of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. The free supercharging service has commenced from Monday. The supercharging stations in the abovementioned locations will be temporarily offering free service to both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.

In the past, Tesla has offered additional battery capacity as temporary assistance to the owners fleeing a disaster.

Hopefully, this comes as an example setter from the electric vehicle manufacturer at a time of crisis, when no other energy solution providers are offering a similar kind of service to the affected region and people. No other electric vehicle charging infrastructure company too are offering a similar kind of service.

The move from Tesla comes at a time when many people are fleeing Ukraine amidst the country's ongoing conflict with Russia. In such a scenario, offering extra juice for the electric vehicles through the Tesla supercharging stations' DC fast chargers could help many people who are travelling in EVs and trying to flee the region, away from the conflict zone.

First Published Date: