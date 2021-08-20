Tata Motors opens booking for upcoming Tigor EV ahead of launch this month

Tata Motors recently unveiled its Tigor EV and has now opened booking for the electric vehicle. The upcoming Tigor EV will boast of Ziptron technology and is the second EV from the automaker. Tata Motors has also informed that the final price of the all-new Tigor EV will be announced on August 31.

Tigor EV launch has the potential to further galvanize the EV movement in India because of its mass appeal. And because options are limited when it comes to mass-market EVs in PV segment, it could be a viable option for those looking for a battery-powered four-wheeler.

The Tigor EV has undergone a complete revision as far as the design is concerned. The new electric car's exterior is now more aligned with the updated Tiago and Altorz hatchback. The front grille and the front bumper have been updated and the EV also features headlamps with projector units. The wheels come with blue accents that signify the EV's zero-emission characteristic.

The sub-compact electric sedan comes with an electric powertrain combined with an IP67 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of creating a power of 73.75 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from zero to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The brand has also claimed that the Ziptron technology pushed the EV towards a better performance compared to the outgoing model. Its automatic transmission comes with two modes, Drive and Sports. The electric car comes with low-rolling-resistance tyres that offer 10 percent lower resistance giving it smooth mobility.

The automaker has said that the battery of the EV can be charged using a fast charger as well as a 15A home socket. While using a fast charger, the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in one hour, and with using the latter, the battery can be charged at home in eight hours. The Tigor EV features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is connected to a Harman audio system. It offers more than 30 connected car features including electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, a silent cabin, and a push-start button.