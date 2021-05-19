Tata Motors to supply CESL with 300 electric vehicles

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), has informed that it will procure as many as 300 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and that it will work with the car company to deploy these vehicles to government entities looking to change over to electric vehicles.

The electric vehicles (cars) will come with three years of warranty and will have a range equal to or greater than 250 kilometres per charge, informed CESL, referring to Tata Nexon EV. "Electric vehicles are the future. I am so pleased that more and more Government entities in India are switching over to electric transport. Our association with Tata Motors is a good development for the future of mobility in India," said Mahua Acharya, CEO and MD at CESL.

The development will also be a shot in the arm for Tata Motors. The Nexon EV has been a strong player in its segment and its popularity has been helped by a relatively high drive range and comparatively affordable price tag. "Tata Motors is committed to support the government’s vision of actively embracing e-mobility," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. "Purposeful collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally-friendly solutions."

The total cost of tender is approximately Rs. 44 crores. The tender will be implemented in two schedules- under the first schedule, 300 electric vehicles will be procured. The second schedule will involve inland transportation, including loading, unloading, transfer to designated location, transit insurance, and other costs incidental to the delivery of vehicles. This will be done at a cost of ₹21,000 per unit.