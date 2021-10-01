Tata Motors sees 21% jump in sales. Nexon, Tigor help EV sales to grow by 250%

Tata Motors has recorded an increase of more than 20 per cent in its passenger vehicle sales in September. The carmaker sold 25,730 units last month, compared to 21,199 units it sold during the same period last year.

One of the significant aspects in Tata Motors' rise in sales has been the electric vehicle business.

Despite all the infrastructure challenges, Tata Motors' EV business has grown almost three-fold within the last 12 months.

Tata Motors said that it sold 1,078 units of electric vehicles last month, up from a mere 308 units of EV sold in September last year. Tata Motors currently offers its popular SUV Nexon and subcompact sedan Tigor in electrified form. The carmaker launched the new generation Tigor EV last month at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh, making it the most affordable electric car in India. It also was given a four-star rating as the first Indian electric car to pass the Global NCAP crash tests.

Last week, Tata Motors has announced that it has sold 10,000 EVs in India so far, largely because of the success of the Nexon EV SUV. The company currently has a 70% share in the electric passenger vehicle segment in the country. The Nexon EV crossed 1,000 units sales landmark in August this year.

The Nexon EV was first launched in January of 2020. It has the Ziptron technology which later was introduced in the Tigor EV too. Nexon EV is priced at upwards of ₹14 lakh and gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack which helps it have a stated range of 312 kms. The car touches 100 kmph in 9.14 seconds. It has 127 bhp on offer and 245 Nm of torque.

Tata Motors also offers SUVs like Safari and Harrier, besides hatchbacks like Altroz and Tiago.