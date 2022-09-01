Tata Motors registers 36% sales growth in August at 78,843 unit

Tata Motors' electric vehicles sales saw a 276% Y-o-Y growth last month at 3,845 units as compared to 1,022 units in August of 2021.

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 36% rise in its total sales for the month of August at 78,843 units as compared to 57,995 units sold during the year-ago period. The company's total domestic sales stood at 76,479 units as compared to 54,190 units sold in August of 2021, witnessing a 41% Y-o-Y growth. Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 47,166 units as compared to 28,018 units in the year-ago period, registering 68% Y-o-Y growth.

The total domestic sale of the MH & ICV category in August, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units as compared to 8,962 units in August of 2021. The total sales in this category, also including exports stood at 12,846 units as compared to 10,953 units in August of 2021.

The company's electric vehicles sales saw a 276% Y-o-Y growth last month at 3,845 units as compared to 1,022 units in August of 2021.

Recently, the home-grown automaker launched the Jet Edition of the Harrier, Nexon and Safari SUVs, which is inspired by the luxuriousness of business jets. The Jet Edition of all the SUVs gets cosmetic upgrades on the exterior as well as the interior. There are no mechanical upgrades to any of the SUVs.

The SUVs come finished in a new exterior colour, called Starlight. It is a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body colour and the roof is finished in platinum silver. The alloy wheels are finished in Jet Black. The front and rear skid plates are now finished in silver.

Along with these upgrades, Tata has also added some features to all the SUVs. The Nexon is a compact SUV that comes with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, a wireless charger and an air purifier with AQi display.

