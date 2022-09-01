HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Registers 36% Sales Growth In August At 78,843 Unit

Tata Motors registers 36% sales growth in August at 78,843 unit

Tata Motors' electric vehicles sales saw a 276% Y-o-Y growth last month at 3,845 units as compared to 1,022 units in August of 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 15:36 PM
File photo of Tata Punch SUV
File photo of Tata Punch SUV
File photo of Tata Punch SUV
File photo of Tata Punch SUV

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 36% rise in its total sales for the month of August at 78,843 units as compared to 57,995 units sold during the year-ago period. The company's total domestic sales stood at 76,479 units as compared to 54,190 units sold in August of 2021, witnessing a 41% Y-o-Y growth. Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 47,166 units as compared to 28,018 units in the year-ago period, registering 68% Y-o-Y growth.

The total domestic sale of the MH & ICV category in August, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units as compared to 8,962 units in August of 2021. The total sales in this category, also including exports stood at 12,846 units as compared to 10,953 units in August of 2021.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment)

The company's electric vehicles sales saw a 276% Y-o-Y growth last month at 3,845 units as compared to 1,022 units in August of 2021.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Recently, the home-grown automaker launched the Jet Edition of the Harrier, Nexon and Safari SUVs, which is inspired by the luxuriousness of business jets. The Jet Edition of all the SUVs gets cosmetic upgrades on the exterior as well as the interior. There are no mechanical upgrades to any of the SUVs.

The SUVs come finished in a new exterior colour, called Starlight. It is a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body colour and the roof is finished in platinum silver. The alloy wheels are finished in Jet Black. The front and rear skid plates are now finished in silver.

Along with these upgrades, Tata has also added some features to all the SUVs. The Nexon is a compact SUV that comes with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, a wireless charger and an air purifier with AQi display.

 

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes ₹40 crore for EV purchase grants
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes 40 crore for EV purchase grants
Tata Motors registers 36% sales growth in August at 78,843 unit
Tata Motors registers 36% sales growth in August at 78,843 unit

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city