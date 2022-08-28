Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment

Tata Motors plans to continue to differentiate on design, safety and driving pleasure of its vehicles.

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors plans to keep bringing in new products in the market in order to expand its existing model lineups as it aims to retain its dominant position in the SUV segment here. This comes as there has been a increasing competition in the space from competing brands, the company's Passenger Vehicles Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care - Rajan Amba told PTI. Currently, the company sells models such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

It, however, plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements. Further, the company looks to strengthen its product portfolio in terms of competitiveness, and a comprehensive set of powertrain and technology options, Amba said in the interview.

Apart from these, Tata Motors plans to continue to differentiate on design, safety and driving pleasure of these vehicles, keeping the customer excited in its products, he added. The company is looking forward to selling more SUVs this fiscal as compared with 2.22 lakh units it dispatched in FY21. Overall contribution of SUVs in Tata Motors' sales in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 67 per cent, higher than the industry penetration of 40%.

Recently, the company introduced Jet Edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari, priced between ₹12.13 lakh and ₹22.75 lakh respectively, in order to maintain its presence in the SUV segment. These trims come with top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour themes.

Apart from these, Tata Motors offers Kaziranga Edition trims of Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari as well as Gold Edition of Safari and Dark editions of Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The Jet Edition range would further strengthen the company's SUV portfolio as has been done by the earlier introduced special edition trims.

