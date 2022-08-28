HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Aims To Maintain Dominant Position In Suv Segment

Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment

Tata Motors plans to continue to differentiate on design, safety and driving pleasure of its vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 13:10 PM
File photo of Tata Motors logo
File photo of Tata Motors logo
File photo of Tata Motors logo
File photo of Tata Motors logo

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors plans to keep bringing in new products in the market in order to expand its existing model lineups as it aims to retain its dominant position in the SUV segment here. This comes as there has been a increasing competition in the space from competing brands, the company's Passenger Vehicles Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care - Rajan Amba told PTI. Currently, the company sells models such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

It, however, plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements. Further, the company looks to strengthen its product portfolio in terms of competitiveness, and a comprehensive set of powertrain and technology options, Amba said in the interview.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tata Motors introduces new Jet Edition for Safari, Harrier and Nexon SUVs)

Apart from these, Tata Motors plans to continue to differentiate on design, safety and driving pleasure of these vehicles, keeping the customer excited in its products, he added. The company is looking forward to selling more SUVs this fiscal as compared with 2.22 lakh units it dispatched in FY21. Overall contribution of SUVs in Tata Motors' sales in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 67 per cent, higher than the industry penetration of 40%.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Recently, the company introduced Jet Edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari, priced between 12.13 lakh and 22.75 lakh respectively, in order to maintain its presence in the SUV segment. These trims come with top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour themes.

Apart from these, Tata Motors offers Kaziranga Edition trims of Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari as well as Gold Edition of Safari and Dark editions of Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The Jet Edition range would further strengthen the company's SUV portfolio as has been done by the earlier introduced special edition trims.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Punch Tata Harrier Tata Safari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means
Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means
Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch?
Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch?
Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form
Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment
Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city