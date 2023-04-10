HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Jumps To A Seven Month High On Strong Q4 Jlr Sales

Tata Motors jumps to a seven-month high on strong Q4 JLR sales

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 15:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Shares of Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 8.15% to a seven-month high on Monday after its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported strong fourth-quarter sales and forecast free cash flow of about $1 billion.

File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Tata Motors's shares were the top gainer on India's bluechip Nifty 50 index, which was up 0.33%, and pushed the auto index up 1.16%. JLR, on Thursday, reported a 24% jump in its wholesale volumes, excluding from China, in the January-March quarter, while retail sales grew 30% as chip and other supply constraints eased. Tata Motors' global wholesales rose 8% in the quarter.

JLR's sales contribute nearly 60% of Tata Motors's revenue from operations and the British automaker's strong sales in the October-December quarter had lifted the group to its first profit in two years.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

"The market is underestimating JLR's EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin potential from upcoming phase of wholesale volumes," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The brokerage raised its recommendation on Tata Motors' stock to "buy" from "neutral" to factor in JLR's improving volume outlook, and raised its target price on the stock to 550 rupees. The average rating of the 32 analysts covering the stock is "buy" and their median price target is 520 rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Tata Motors's stock hit a high of 473.30 rupees on the day, before giving up some gains to trade up about 6% at 463.75 rupees in early afternoon trading. "We remain confident of strong volume recovery and free cash flow generation in JLR, improving margins in the commercial vehicle business, and the ramp-up of electric vehicle volumes in the domestic passenger vehicles business," Axis Capital said.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2023, 15:08 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city