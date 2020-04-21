Tata Motors has announced that it has extended the warranty period for all of its commercial vehicles by two months. This applies to vehicles whose warranties are set to expire during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown 2.0.

The company has released a statement that this extension of the warranty for commercial vehicles applies to all its customers worldwide as well.

Tata Motors also said the the carmaker will provide two-month extension for free services for vehicles previously scheduled during the lockdown period. This comes as part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers.

The company has also extended the Tata Suraksha AMC for all those with an expiry during the period of national lockdown. It also said a one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service, previously scheduled during the lockdown is being provided.

On Monday, Tata Motors reported further slump in it global sales figures. The company has released a statement saying its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at at 2,31,929 units in the January-March quarter, lower by 35 per cent compared to Q4 figures in 2019.

Tata Motors said that the global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 were at 1,59,321 units. This is lower by 26 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Jaguar Land Rover could sell only 1,26,979 units in this period. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 94,039 units.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of all Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49 per cent from it Q4 figures last year.