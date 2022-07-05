HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Envisions Selling 50,000 Electric Vehicles In This Fiscal Year

Tata Motors envisions selling 50,000 electric vehicles in this fiscal year

Tata Motors also hopes to improve the overall sales performance this fiscal year as the overall supply situation, including that of semiconductors, is gradually easing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 07:13 AM
Tata Nexon EV Max 
Tata Nexon EV Max 
Tata Nexon EV Max 
Tata Nexon EV Max 

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors aims to sell around 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, and double the figures in 2023/24 period, the company's Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said during a shareholders' meeting, Reuters reported. During the 2021-22 fiscal, the company sold 19,105 EVs, witnessing a growth of 353% from the previous fiscal year.

The company also hopes to improve the overall performance this fiscal year as the overall supply situation, including that of semiconductors, is gradually easing while commodity prices are stabilizing. “We continue to work closely with our customers and ecosystem partners to mitigate risks and expect performance to progressively improve through the year," Chandrasekaran said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Tata Motors offers 70,000 discount on Harrier. Safari, Tigor too get offers)

Tata Motors' vision is aligned with that of the government, that is, electrification being the cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate change and carbon reduction goal. Electric vehicles are also seen as a way to help the country cut its oil import bill as well as reduce pollution in major cities.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The government aims for electric models to make up 30% of total passenger car sales in the country by 2030, up from about just 1% today, while it aims for e-scooters and e-bikes to account for 80% of total two-wheeler sales, up from about 2%. Tata Motors is at the forefront of this electrification goal in the passenger car segment.

Tata Motors recently reported its June sales figures and reported the highest ever monthly sales for its electric cars with 3,507 units sold while it sold 9,283 units during the first quarter of FY2023. Tata Motors currently holds the biggest share of the Indian electric passenger car market with its models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The automaker is also working on a range of new products that will come with electric powertrains.

 

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 06:52 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV Tata Tigor Tata Nexon
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla in more legal trouble as over a dozen employees allege racial abuse
Tesla in more legal trouble as over a dozen employees allege racial abuse
Bunch of Cruise robotaxis cluster together, block off street in San Francisco
Bunch of Cruise robotaxis cluster together, block off street in San Francisco
Apollo Tyres says new tyre standards to help customers make informed decisions
Apollo Tyres says new tyre standards to help customers make informed decisions
Tata Motors envisions selling 50,000 electric vehicles in this fiscal year
Tata Motors envisions selling 50,000 electric vehicles in this fiscal year
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sport naked bike launched at ₹34.99 lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sport naked bike launched at 34.99 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city