HT Auto
Home Auto News Takata Air Bag Claims Another Life; Worldwide Death Toll Rises To 28

Takata air bag claims another life; worldwide death toll rises to 28

The potential danger on Takata airbags has led to the largest series of auto recalls in US history, with at least 67 million inflators recalled while about a 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2022, 13:44 PM
File photo of air bag used for representational purpose only
File photo of air bag used for representational purpose only
File photo of air bag used for representational purpose only
File photo of air bag used for representational purpose only

A 23-year-old driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed last month in a minor crash near Pensacola, Florida when his air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the man. With this latest case, death toll from Takata airbags has risen to 19 in the US and 28 worldwide. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working to confirm details of the crash.

The Takata airbags use ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags during crash but the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air and repeated high temperatures. An explosion caused in such a way can also blow a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment, leading to fatalities.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Fast and Furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled)

This potential danger on Takata airbags has led to the largest series of auto recalls in US history, with at least 67 million inflators recalled while about a 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide, of which millions have not been repaired yet. While most of the deaths have been in the US, some have also occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Separately, Ford had recalled about 391,000 Rangers in the US and Canada in January of 2016, from the 2004 to 2006 model years to replace the driver's inflators. Before the latest Florida crash, two drivers had been killed. The Ranger involved in the Florida crash had been recalled and notices were sent out but repairs were not done. A Ford spokesperson said that a representative was also sent to the owner's home in an effort to schedule recall repairs.

Before this, the last death caused by a Takata air bag occurred in a BMW in September of 2020 in Arizona while many of the deaths have occurred in older Honda vehicles.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Takata airag Ford Ranger Ford
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Takata air bag claims another life; worldwide death toll rises to 28
Takata air bag claims another life; worldwide death toll rises to 28
Road ministry deploys mobile vans for quality inspection of national highways
Road ministry deploys mobile vans for quality inspection of national highways
FADA expects car sales to see an uptick during festive season
FADA expects car sales to see an uptick during festive season
Elon Musk pokes fun at Lucid, mocks the latter's production cut announcement
Elon Musk pokes fun at Lucid, mocks the latter's production cut announcement
Delhi govt issues order to make modifications at automated driving test tracks
Delhi govt issues order to make modifications at automated driving test tracks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city