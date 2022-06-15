Switch Mobility unveils EiV12 electric bus with 300-km range

The Switch EiV12 electric bus is equipped with advanced lithium-ion modular batteries developed specifically for the Indian market and climatic conditions. The company claims these batteries will help the bus run for up to 500 kms every day and support dual gun fast charging.

Switch Mobility, the EV division of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, has unveiled a new electric bus called EiV12 on Tuesday. The brand aims to use this electric bus to serve as public transport as it is in talks with several state governments to adopt the new product. The EiV12 electric bus, which will be available in two variants, will come with a range between 100 kms and 300 kms on a single charge. Each of these electric buses will cost around ₹70 lakh, and may go up to ₹one crore depending on the variants.

The EiV12 electric bus is based on an EV architecture which also underpins the recently launched European Switch e1 bus. It also comes equipped with connected technology called ‘Switch iON’, which helps remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, besides digital battery management tools.

Mahesh Babu, Director and CEO at Switch Mobility India, said, “I am pleased to introduce Switch EiV 12 platform in India which is built on the experience of 50 million electric kms globally. The platform has a unique, advanced, global EV architecture to deliver superior efficiency, safety, and reliability. The products on this platform have been designed with cutting-edge technology to deliver delightful customer experience. I strongly believe that Switch iON connected vehicle platform, offers multiple solutions to our fleet operators, to enhance the business value proposition. Our team is working actively to bring out multiple products as part of the Switch electric intelligent vehicle platform in the near future."

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman at Switch Mobility, said, “The launch of our next generation electric bus platform in India is an important milestone for Switch Mobility. Our aspiration is to make electric products more accessible in India, UK, Europe and many more Global markets, thereby contributing significantly to the rapidly growing zero carbon mobility sector. With a strong lineage and proven expertise of Hinduja group and Ashok Leyland, in the commercial vehicle market, we are confident that through more such offerings of electric buses and soon to be launched electric light vehicles, we will accelerate our vision to be at the forefront in this evolving market."

The Switch EiV12 electric bus is equipped with advanced lithium-ion modular batteries developed specifically for the Indian market and climatic conditions. The company claims these batteries will help the bus run for up to 500 kms every day and support dual gun fast charging.

Switch Mobility says that its current range of EV buses in India have so far clocked more than 8 million kms and saved over 5000 tonnes of CO2. This is equivalent to planting more than 30,000 trees.

