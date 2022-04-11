Swiggy partners EV logistics firm to turn its delivery fleet electric in Gujarat

Food delivery platform Swiggy has collaborated with EV logistics firm EVIFY to turn its delivery fleet electric in Surat, Gujarat with an aim to cover 80% of prime areas of the city for last mile delivery. This partnership is aligned with Swiggy’s long-term goal to reduce carbon emissions via deliveries through electric vehicles in the coming years.

Under this collaboration, EVIFY will be responsible for offering a full stack EV delivery infrastructure to Swiggy, including delivery personnel, charging infrastructure as well as electric vehicles with tech logistics support. At present, the fleet size available with Swiggy is between 20-25, covering prime locations in Surat.

EVIFY will also make sure that Swiggy is provided with extra electric vehicles as a backup. The logistics platform has also set up a charging hub for Swiggy in the middle of the city for charging and parking of EVs. The hub also has battery swapping infrastructure as an alternative to charging the battery-powered vehicles.

The collaboration is aimed as a green initiative in order to conserve the environment by significantly reducing carbon emissions, and progressing towards electric vehicles. “We are excited to embark on the “green journey" with Swiggy. This partnership will enable Swiggy to deliver better while also saving the planet. We are thrilled that Swiggy and EVIFY represent and share the same vision of making green deliveries possible in every city in India," said Devrishi Arora, Founder, EVIFY. He added that using electric vehicles for deliveries is also expected to reduce delivery operations cost by up to 40%.

The partnership is in line with Swiggy's vision to increase the use of electric vehicles in its fleet and cover at least eight lakh kilometres per day through EVs by 2025. Various app-based companies are joining the electric vehicle bandwagon by committing to use electric vehicles for delivering their orders including Zomato, Flipkart and Amazon.

