Swadeshi fuel? India to sell 20% ethanol-blended petrol from 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day has announced the decision to advance India's target to use ethanol-based petrol. India is set to start using E20 or 20% ethanol mixed petrol from 2025. The previous target to achieve this was 2030. This will help India save expenses made in fuel import bill besides reducing vehicular pollutant emission. "Now ethanol has become one of the major priorities of 21st century India. The focus on ethanol is having a better impact on the environment as well as on the lives of farmers," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Indian government previously set a target of reaching 10% ethanol-blending in petrol by 2022 and targeted a mix of 20% ethanol with 80% of petrol by 2030 that will be called E20.

Ethanol is basically ethyl alcohol that is made from molasses, grains and farm waste. It is less polluting and claims to offer equivalent efficiency at a lower cost than petrol by raising the octane level.

Several countries around the world have been promoting the idea of ethanol blending in petrol to reduce the pollutants from vehicular emission. The United States and Brazil among the frontrunners in using ethanol as an alternative fuel for quite some time.

India too now is trying to walk on the same path. The adoption of ethanol-blended petrol in the country is pretty slow though. In 2014 India was selling 1.5% ethanol blended petrol and now it has become 8.5% ethanol mix with petrol.

Here are changes the Indian energy sector will witness with the introduction of E20.