Swadeshi fuel? India to sell 20% ethanol-blended petrol from 2023

India could see the introduction of flex-fuel engine
The concept of using flex-fuel engines in powering vehicles in India is yet to be introduced. But this is nothing new in the world of automobiles. Automakers like Hyundai and Toyota are selling flex-fuel engine powered cars in Brazil and the US. These engines are compatible to run on ethanol-based fuel and emits lesser pollutants.
The latest move by the government could promote the introduction of ethanol-based flex-fuel engines in India. This will create a new technology development sector in the country and help in bringing down emission levels of the vehicles significantly.