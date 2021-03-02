Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 5.4% growth in February

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it has registered a monthly domestic sale of 59,530 units last month. This is slightly higher than 58,644 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

In terms of cumulative sales (domestic + exports), the company registered a 5.4% Y-O-Y growth by clocking a monthly sales of 71,662 units in February'21 which is significantly higher than 67,961 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Previously, the company recorded 2% growth in the opening month of 2021 by selling 57,004 units of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market (more details here)

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said "Inching towards the end of the fiscal year, we are happy to report a 5.4% growth in February 2021 as compared to the same month last year. We attribute this growth to our customers, dealers and premium value packed products with superior technology in our product portfolio."

The company has recently hiked the pricing of its products in the Indian market. All its models including Burgman Street 125, Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Intruder 150, have turned costlier.

"Our sales performance is the testament to our customers’ and dealers’ continuous trust in the brand, even in these unprecedented times. I can assure you that we at SMIPL will continue to provide the best and unique experience to our customers in the coming times as well. Additionally, as we are slowly riding towards the pre – Covid-19 sales level, we are confident and hopeful at the same time, that we will sustain this upward trajectory in future as well. This will help us in further solidifying our position in the industry," Hirao added.