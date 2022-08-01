HT Auto
Home Auto News Suvs Power Mahindra In July, Scorpio N All Set To Further Rack Up Numbers

SUVs power Mahindra in July, Scorpio-N all set to further rack up numbers

Mahindra Thar, XUV700 and now the Scorpio-N are combining forces to give the company a massive leg-up in the Indian automotive space.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2022, 13:23 PM
Mahindra SUVs are creating a mammoth buzz in the car market and the initial response towards Scorpio-N has been extremely strong too.
Mahindra SUVs are creating a mammoth buzz in the car market and the initial response towards Scorpio-N has been extremely strong too.
Mahindra SUVs are creating a mammoth buzz in the car market and the initial response towards Scorpio-N has been extremely strong too.
Mahindra SUVs are creating a mammoth buzz in the car market and the initial response towards Scorpio-N has been extremely strong too.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday informed it had sold a total of 56,148 vehicles in the month of July of which almost half were from its SUV lineup. Powered by the continuing response towards the updated Thar - launched in 2020, and XUV700 - launched in 2021, Mahindra's bet on SUVs may be paying the company rich dividends. And literally at that.

Mahindra appears to have a determined SUV-focused strategy for the Indian car market and Scorpio-N, its latest offering, is a clear indication of this. Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the existing Scorpio model even though both the vehicles are notably different. Scorpio-N received over one lakh bookings in just one hour of the reservation window being opened this past Saturday. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from September 26 and the aim is to finish the first batch of deliveries by end of December.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Delivery cycles have been prolonged for Mahindra's newer offerings with waiting period of up to a year for select variants of some of these models. And this may well go up with demand increasing in the upcoming festive period.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar)

But Mahindra also offers a number of other, non-SUV models, and notes that it had sold 28,053 units of these this past month. Exports stood at 2,798 units while the company also sold almost 21,000 commercial vehicle units.

All of this may seem like a reason enough to celebrate but Mahindra is now digging in heels to enter the EV (electric vehicle) space in a strong way. Come August 15, the company will unveil as many as five EV models which would include the electric version of XUV300. This would most likely be called XUV400 but an official confirmation is awaited.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2022, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Thar Thar XUV700 Scorpio Scorpio-N
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-black edition of the Splendor 125 cc motorcycle in India on July 25.
Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition at 77,430

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki registers sales of 175,916 units in July
Maruti Suzuki registers sales of 175,916 units in July
Hyundai India reports 6% rise in sales in July; Tucson getting strong response
Hyundai India reports 6% rise in sales in July; Tucson getting strong response
SUVs power Mahindra in July, Scorpio-N all set to further rack up numbers
SUVs power Mahindra in July, Scorpio-N all set to further rack up numbers
Tata Motors' EVs clock best ever month as it sees 57% jump in overall sales
Tata Motors' EVs clock best ever month as it sees 57% jump in overall sales
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city