Study shows Ferrari steadily falling in online search queries, popularity down

Whether one can afford to buy one or not, there is no stopping people from using Google to search for Ferrari cars and technology and the makers of iconic sports cars for decades has been a firm favourite in the online space. But its popularity - judged solely by Google searches - may have come down dramatically in the past decade as a recent study revealed that fewer people are looking up Ferrari in the digital space.

The study conducted by Compare the Market took search data from 2010 and compared these to data from 2020. It reportedly found that car brands like Vauxhall, Mitsubishi, Fiat and Citroen have steadily seen digital search volumes decline. And the list also included Ferrari which has otherwise been a strong player with an even stronger digital presence.

While Ferrari has been busy over the last decade with several key product launches, there has been a 35.3% dip in search volumes, as per the study. While no particular reason has been assigned, the advent of electric car makers may be garnering a whole lot of attention from people at large with the likes of Tesla going from strength to strength in the past decade.

Tesla has a massive fan following around the world, including in countries where it is not even active. For traditional car makers to play catch up, then, is crucial. And this includes keeping the buzz alive in online space.

One factor that could be a big shot in the arm for Ferrari is its plans of an SUV. Expected to be showcased later this year, the Ferrari Purosangue will be the first-ever SUV from the Italians since Enzo Ferrari launched the company back in 1939. The SUV will have five doors, four seats in 2+2 configuration and front-center engine.