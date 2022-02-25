HT Auto
Home Auto News Stage Set For Finale Of 24th Jk Tyre Fmsci National Racing Championship

Stage set for finale of 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship

Races will be held to decide the winners in the LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.
By
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 12:36 PM
The final round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway.
The final round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway near here on February 26 and 27.

Races will be held to decide the winners in the LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The focus would be on Anish Shetty as he aims to hold off Allwin Xavier to win the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup while Vishnu Prasad would look to win another national title in the Formula LGB 4 category.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, while Ruhaan Alva is placed comfortably at the top position and has almost sealed the championship, he would be keen to ensure an error-free weekend to deny Jaden Pariat.

The Formula LGB 4 class has seen competition with multiple former national champions in the fray. Vishnu Prasad, Sandeep Kumar, Diljith TS along with young guns Ashwin Dutta, Arya Singh, Amir Sayed have been involved in keen contests.

Vishnu's experience has seen him occupy top spot with 50 points, but following him closely is Dark Don Racing’s Sandeep Kumar (48 points).

Interesting races are in store as the drivers aim to seal national championship titles.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: FMSCI JK Tyre Racing Weekend Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Continental GT Cup
