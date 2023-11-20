HT Auto
Speeding BMW rams into parked vehicle in Delhi, four pedestrians injured

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2023, 12:23 PM
A speeding BMW car rammed into a parked vehicle from behind, which in turn hit four pedestrians, critically injuring them, in South Delhi's Greater Kailash Enclave-II area on Sunday night, police said.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, police said.

"Those injured were identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin. They were taking a walk after having dinner. They were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She said the speeding BMW car, which was being driven by a woman, hit a parked Maruti Ciaz from behind. "The impact was so intense that Maruti Ciaz hit the four, injuring them seriously," Chowdhary said.

The DCP said the process of registering an FIR is underway. There was nobody inside the Ciaz, she said. Police teams were rushed to the site of the accident as soon as a call about it was received at the control room, the official said.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2023, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Car accident Car crash Road accident BMW

