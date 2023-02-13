HT Auto
Home Auto News South Korea Cracks Down On German Luxury Trio Mercedes, Audi, Bmw. Here Is Why

South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why

South Korea has announced that it will fine Germany luxury car makers Mercedes, Audi and BMW, alleging that these companies had colluded to manipulate emission levels from their cars in the country. To be imposed by South Korea's antitust regulator, the combined fine is in the range of 42.3 billion won or approximately $33.48 million.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 15:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose. (Getty Images via AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Getty Images via AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Getty Images via AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

According to a Reuters report, a fine of 20.7 billion won has been imposed on Mercedes while BMW has been fined 15.7 billion won and a six billion won penalty on Audi.

Mercedes had previously - last year - been fined 20.2 billion won on charges of false advertising related to gas emissions of its range of diesel models. The company now says it has complied with Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) directions entirely. Referring to an outcome of a similar probe by the European Commission, Mercedes further said that it won't have to pay a fine in South Korea. "The case related to the same set of facts which has been subject to the European Commission's proceedings and where Mercedes-Benz acted as a leniency applicant and did not have to pay a fine," a company spokesperson said, as per Reuters. “At no point were agreements or an exchange of information on prices, volumes or market sharing part of the investigation."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Volkswagen and BMW had been fined 875 million euros in 2021 after being charged of using special technology to misinterpret emission levels from its diesel engines. Mercedes-Benz, then referred to as Daimler, was also part of the controversy although not fined.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Audi Mercedes
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 369 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 290 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here
Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here
South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why
South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why
Okinawa announced discounts on select electric scooter models. Check details
Okinawa announced discounts on select electric scooter models. Check details
Tesla Model Y becomes pricier again after consecutive price cuts. Details here
Tesla Model Y becomes pricier again after consecutive price cuts. Details here
This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive
This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city