Skybuses to ply on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana, hints Gadkari

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he wants to introduce skybuses on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana in an attempt to reduce traffic and pollution. He also said that the climate agenda is the highest priority for the government as economic growth with pollution is not a good strategy. The plan to introduce skybuses in Delhi and Haryana comes as part of that strategy.

Speaking about the plan, the minister said that he wants to start skybuses from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and later extend it to Sohna to reduce traffic and pollution. "I want to start skybuses (mass transit service) from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and later extend it to Sohna to reduce traffic and pollution," he said, without providing more details.

Gadkari also said that his dream is to reduce the import of fossil fuels in India to zero. The minister further added that the government's priority is to make green hydrogen from water.

He also emphasised on the need to encourage use of ethanol for transportation purposes as it is an economically cheaper, pollution-free and indigenous fuel solution as compared to petrol or diesel. "Ethanol is going to increase agriculture growth in the country as we will manufacture ethanol from rice," he said.

While thermal power is considered one of the significant polluting factors in the energy sector as it burns coal, Gadkari is not in favour of banning thermal power plants.

