Skoda rules out CNG models in its lineup in India for now

Skoda Auto is unlikely to add CNG kits to any of its existing or upcoming models in India in near future. Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the Czech carmaker has no plans to launch a CNG option in its popular sedan Rapid for Indian customers.

Replying to a user on Twitter, Hollis said, "We are continually reviewing our future model plans but at the moment there are no confirmed plans for CNG."

Skoda had earlier confirmed that it will not launch a new Rapid in India anymore. Instead, the carmaker is now preparing to launch a new model for the sedan segment for Indian customers, which will be positioned above the existing Rapid model.

Hollis had earlier confirmed launch of Rapid CNG in India earlier in March. There was expectation that Skoda will bring in the new generation of the sedan to India this year along with a CNG option. However, Hollis clarified last month, saying, "We will not launch a new Rapid. We will unveil at the end of the year a new mid sized sedan that will be positioned above the current Rapid."

Reports of Skoda planning launch of a CNG variant of the Rapid sedan in India gained momentum at a time when India is witnessing highest ever rates for conventional fuel like petrol and diesel. CNG would not only have offered a less polluting Rapid to Indian customers, but would also have been much easy on the pocket for a lot of owners.

