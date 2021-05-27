Skoda India is the latest vehicle manufacturer in the country to offer extended period for services on its cars. In an effort to support its customers amid lockdown in several states due to Covid-19 crisis, Skoda has extended the period of some of its services till the end of next month.

Skoda India has announced that scheduled maintenance services, along with its SuperCare Maintenance Plans, are included in the offer. These services have been extended till the end of July for vehicles which were due to end between April and June.

Similarly, Skoda's roadside assistance of its vehicles will also be extended as part of this offer till end of June. Skoda's offer is valid for vehicles, services for which were scheduled to expire between April and May.

The extension of these services offered by Skoda India comes at a time when several vehicle owners are forced to park their cars due to lockdown in many states. Several other carmakers have also made similar offers for customers. However, unlike many, Skoda has not extended the warranty period for its vehicles as part of this offer.

Skoda is all set to launch two new vehicles next month. It is all set to drive in the fourth generation Skoda Octavia sedan in India. The launch of the new Octavia, which was scheduled to take place towards the end of April, was put on hold due to the sharp rise of Covid-19 cases across the country as the crisis went from bad to worse within days.

Skoda is also set to launch the Kushaq SUV in June, some time close to the launch of the Octavia sedan. The five-seater SUV had made its debut in March this year, just before the pandemic crisis led to strict restrictions across India. Skoda has revealed that the SUV will reach dealerships starting July while the bookings will open in a few weeks.