HT Auto
Home Auto News Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide

Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide

Skoda informed that it delivered 8,78,200 vehicles globally.Skoda sold around 45,000 Enyaq iV EVs.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 11:34 AM
All-electric Skoda Enyaq iV. (Skoda)
All-electric Skoda Enyaq iV. (Skoda)

Skoda Auto on Monday has announced that it has delivered 8,78,200 vehicles around the world last year despite challenges such as the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and the pandemic. The Czech automaker also informed that it has delivered around 45,000 all-electric Enyaq iV stating it as a successful start in the markets.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The automaker is expecting that the semiconductor supply situation may gradually improve in the second half of this year. With new products on the line such as the all-electric Enyaq Coupe iV and Koraq, Skoda is aiming to create positive momentum in terms of sales this year. It is going to unveil the new Enyaq Coupe iV on January 31.

(Also read | 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV sold out within 24 hours of launch)

Skoda CEO Thomas Schafer said that 2021 was one of the most challenging years in the company's history due to the pandemic and semiconductor shortage that slowed down its growth of it. “Thanks to the flexibility and resourcefulness of the Skoda team, as well as the close cooperation with our social partner KOVO and suppliers, we managed to steer the company through the year successfully and deliver a respectable result. We expect the semiconductor supply situation to gradually ease in the second half of the year. I am looking ahead with confidence; we have many new products in the pipeline, including the Enyaq Coupe iV, we are experiencing very high customer demand, and we have a highly motivated team," Schafer added.

(Also read | Skoda Enyaq electric vehicle to make India debut in 2023 as FBU)

Coming to India, the company launched Kushaq last year and registered a total delivery of 22,800 vehicles compared to the 10,900 vehicles that it sold in the same period in the preceding year. Last month, it delivered 3,500 vehicles which is a growth of 156.2 per cent compared to the 1,400 vehicles it delivered in the same period in 2020. Skoda saw a fall in sales in China as its numbers stood at 71,200 compared to the 1,73,000 vehicles that it delivered in 2020.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Enyaq iV Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV EVs electric vehicles electric mobility Skoda Kushaq Skoda Auto sales car sales
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 BMW X3 to launch in India on January 20, bookings open
2022 BMW X3 to launch in India on January 20, bookings open
Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide
Skoda Enyaq iV EV registers more than 40,000 deliveries worldwide
Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets
Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city