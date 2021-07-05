Simple Energy trademarks 'Simple One' name for its upcoming first e-scooter

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Simple Energy, has trademarked the name 'Simple One' for its first electric scooter. This is first name trademarked by the company that aims get on the country's electric two-wheeler bandwagon.

Previously codenamed Mark2, Simple Energy's debut electric scooter is slated to launch on August 15 in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Its launch in other cities will be followed in the months to come. "We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. The name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of the company.

Simple One electric scooter will feature a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed range of 240 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge. The electric scooter is claimed to be capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 100 kmph.

The electric scooter will sport a futuristic design and will be based on a mid-drive motor with a removable battery. Some of its key features include touch screen, on-board navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Simple One e-scooter is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹1,10,000 to ₹1,20,000, the company said. The e-scooter was initially slated to be launched in select cities in May but the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay in the company's plans.

The EV startup recently appointed Raghunath Subramanian to its board ahead of the launch of its maiden electric vehicle. He will provide his expertise in the strategic decision process of the company. Simple Energy had also revealed earlier this year that it had raised an undisclosed amount of pre-series funding from angel investor Vel Kanniappan as well as four other investors.