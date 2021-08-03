Simple Energy to make one million electric vehicles annually in first phase

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Tuesday announced that it has started setting up its production plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu with an annual production capacity of one million vehicles in phase one. Spread across the area of two lakh sq ft, the first phase of the factory will become operational later this year.

Simple Energy, that will launch its first electric scooter - Simple One - on August 15, plans to invest over ₹350 crores in the next two years to increase its footprint across the country. "Although we aim to lead electric mobility in the country, we will now be able to cater to a larger audience faster than ever," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of the company. Further, the company plans to generate at least 1,000 jobs in the country initially, thus promoting the government's 'Make In India' initiative.

(Also read | Simple Energy e-scooter, rival to Ather, set for launch: What we know so far)

Spread across the area of two lakh sq ft, the first phase of the factory will become operational later this year.

Simple One electric scooter battery pack and range:

The Simple One electric scooter will come equipped with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and claims to provide a range of 240 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge. It has been previously reported that the electric scooter's battery will detachable, thus making it more convenient to charge.

Simple One electric scooter performance and expected price:

The electric scooter gets a top speed of 100 kmph and it can sprint from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds. Simple Energy had earlier hinted that the e-scooter's price could be between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh. However, various state subsidies and FAME II benefits could make the product even cheaper.

The company had earlier informed that Simple One electric scooter will first be made available in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai. Initially, the electric scooter was codenamed Mark 2 and the name 'Simple One' was trademarked by the company last month.