SBI to explore business potential in electric vehicle charging space

The consultant will be tasked by SBI to explore and foresee the market potential for digital payments in EV charging space across different countries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 03:36 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to hire a consultant to explore the business potential of digital payments in EV charging space, making the most of the government's thrust on electric vehicles (EVs). The bank has issued a RFP document inviting bids from potential candidates, stating that the consultant will be required to study the existing transport landscape of the country.

The consultant will need to design a roadmap with detailed milestones and timelines to drive digital payments for electric vehicles' charging across different modes of transport. Various opportunities and barriers related to this will need to be identified to build such an e-mobility ecosystem.

The consultant will be tasked to explore and foresee the market potential for digital payments in EV charging space across different countries, and not just India. S/he will be required to develop a strategic roadmap for EV charging payments solutions for various modes of transport and allied infrastructure including identification of vendors/dealers in value chain.

The eligible consultant will also be required to "provide recommendations on next steps and areas for support through investments and capacity building by development partners," SBI's RFP document stated. It also mentioned that the eligible bidder must be an Indian company/ LLP /partnership firm registered under applicable Act in India.

The consultant should also have a minimum experience of 10 years in providing consulting services for payments' systems, 8 years in power distribution, 5 years in e-mobility and 8 years experience in institutional/strategy strengthening. Additionally, the bidder needs to be a profitable organisation on the basis of profit before tax for at least two years out of the last three financial years.

The last date for submitting the bid is May 10, 2022 and the consultant will be required to complete the work in maximum four months.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 03:32 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
