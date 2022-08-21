HT Auto
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Royal Enfield and UNESCO.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 16:58 PM
File photo of Royal Enfield motorcycle. (Used for representational purpose)
Royal Enfield and UNESCO will come together to celebrate the cultural heritage exhibition called ‘Journeying Across the Himalayas’. The exhibition will begin on August 22 and will go on till August 25 at the Bikaner House. A senior official of UNESCO stated the partnership will celebrate and promote the intangible cultural heritage of India which starts with the Himalayas.

According to a PTI report a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Royal Enfield and UNESCO. “The exhibition that will be inaugurated on Monday signifies this partnership," stated the official from the organisation. In addition to the exhibition, multiple events have also been lined up from August 23 to August 25 that include the Himalayas and the cultures attached to them. Many panel discussions will also take place at the exhibition which will include topics such as sustainable tourism, riders and their explorations and travelling the Himalayas through taste.

(Also read | Exclusive: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted with alloy wheels

Officials shared discussions on books, writing and photography on the subject of the Himalayas and its intangible cultural heritage will also find space in this joint exhibition conducted by the Royal Enfield and UNESCO.

(Also read | Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top five facts )

Royal Enfield recently launched its Hunter 350 motorcycle which is currently the most affordable bike in its lineup. The Royal Enfield offers the Hunter 350 bike in three variants starting from the base variant called the Retro which has been priced at 1.50 lakh followed by the Metro Dapper which stands at a price of 1.64 lakh. The top-end variant called the Metro Rebel will cost one 1.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The fuel tank weighs 13 litres and the total motorcycle weighs 181 kg. The Hunter 350 offers a top speed of 114 kmph.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 16:58 PM IST
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
