HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 Riding Jacket Launched At 6,000. Check Out What's New

Royal Enfield launches Streetwind V3 riding jacket: Check out what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2023, 17:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Royal Enfield has launched a new riding jacket in the Indian market. It is the third iteration of the Streetwind which is a summer riding jacket. The Streetwind has been quite popular among motorcycle riders because it is affordable, has a mesh design and is lightweight as well. The Streetwind V3 is priced at 5,950 and will be available at Royal Enfield's dealerships and a person can order it online as well.

Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 will be offered in two colour options.
Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 will be offered in two colour options.

The jacket now comes with Ergo Pro Tech armor which is a Level 2 armor. It is fitted at the shoulders and elbows. There is space for a back protector as well as reflective elements for enhancing visibility during nighttime. Speaking of back protector, Royal Enfield's Ergo Pro Tech Level 2 back armour is compatible with the jacket. The jacket is made up of Cordura fabric and has a mesh design. Royal Enfield says that the Streetwind V3 weighs just 1.17 kg and can be packed in laptop bags.

The jacket is made up of 90 per cent high abrasion-resistant polyester and 10 per cent 600D polyester. There are adjustable tabs located on the cuffs, waist, biceps, and forearms. Apart from this, two zipped pockets increase the practicality of the jacket. Royal Enfield is using YKK zippers which are considered one of the best in the segment. Other small elements that Royal Enfield is offering are a sunglass loop, velcro patch, pre-curved arms and snap fastener for the neck.

Also Read : Royal Enfield launches riding jacket made up of 100% recycled material: Details

In other news, Royal Enfield is currently working on launching the Himalayan 450. It will be the manufacturer's first motorcycle to come with a liquid-cooled engine. The training for the new motorcycle has been completed and the motorcycle will be launched in the coming months. It will sit above the current Himalayan which has a 411 cc engine. The new engine produces 40 bhp of max power and the initial response from the people who have ridden the motorcycle is quite positive.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2023, 17:36 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Streetwind

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.