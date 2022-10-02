Royal Enfield sees two-fold rise in sales in September at 82,097 units

Royal Enfield has attributed the growth in sales to a good start to the festive season this year as well as the robust response received on the launch of Hunter 350.

Two-wheeler major Royal Enfield has reported a two-fold increase in total sales in September at at 82,097 units as compared to 33,529 units sold in the same month last year, registering a growth of 145%. Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month as compared to 27,233 units sold in September of 2021. Exports were also up at 8,451 units compared to 6,296 units in the year-ago month, marking a growth of 34%.

The company has attributed the growth in sales to a good start to the festive season this year as well as the robust response received on the launch of Hunter 350. “We are happy to see a more than 145% growth in volumes for the month. As we move ahead, we are confident that the Hunter 350 will unlock newer markets for us," said B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield.

In a separate development, the company organized the 11th edition of 'One Ride' celebrated globally across 50 countries where motorcycling enthusiasts of all ages from diverse regions and social identities come together for a ride.

The company also recently entered the NFT space with the launch of its NFTs featuring ten winning artworks from its ‘Art Of Motorcycling’ (AOM) programme. Art of Motorcycling was conceptualised to fuel creativity amongst artists, designers, illustrators motorcycle enthusiasts and creators to express their love for motorcycling. The manufacturer will introduce the winning artwork from seasons 1 and 2 as their first NFTs.

This is the first time that Royal Enfield is entering the NFT space. The proceeds from the sales of these NFTs will go directly to the artists. Puneet Sood, Global Head of Apparel Business at Royal Enfield said, "We are extremely proud to take this to the next level in the digital space, as we announce the launch of Royal Enfield’s first-ever NFTs to encourage this ever-growing community scale to new heights. With this launch, art created by our community can now be appreciated globally."

