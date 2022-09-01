HT Auto
Royal Enfield registers 53% growth in August 2022

Royal Enfield has shown an impressive growth. One of the reasons behind are the new motorcycles based on the the new J platform.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 20:13 PM
Royal Enfield special edition 650 Twins used for representation. 
Royal Enfield on Thursday announced the sales figures for August 2022. The brand declared growth of 53 per cent as they sold 45,860 units in August 2021 and 70,112 units in August 2022. In terms of YTD, the manufacturer reported a growth of 47 per cent. In 2021-22, Royal Enfield sold 213,538 units and in 2022-23, Royal Enfield sold 312,872 units. 

The domestic sales figures for August 2021 for Royal Enfield are 38,572. This figure increased by 61 per cent to 62,236 units in August 2022. The exports also increased from 7,288 units to 7,876 units during the same time period. This was an increase of 8.1 per cent. 

In terms of YTD, domestic sales increased from 182,681 to 264,376. These figures are for 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. So, the domestic sales increased by 45 per cent. The exports also increased by 57 per cent during the same period. In 2021-22 sales numbers were 30,857 units and they increased to 48,496 units in 2022-23. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
One of the biggest reasons behind the growth is the launch of new motorcycles that are based on the J platform. The Classic Reborn, Meteor 350 and the recently launched Hunter 350 have been very well received by the general public. 

Currently, Royal Enfield has eight motorcycles in their line-up. Apart from the J-platform motorcycles, there is Scram 411, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650 and the Bullet. 

Royal Enfield is also working on a slew of new motorcycles. There will be a new scrambler and a Himalayan which will use an all-new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine. The manufacturer is also working on a new Bullet 350 that will be based on the J platform. There are new 650 cc motorcycles some of which will launch by the end of this year while the rest will launch next year. Finally, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are due for an update which is expected to happen this year. 

 

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 20:11 PM IST
