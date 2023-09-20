Royal Enfield appoints AW Rostamani Group as official distributor for UAE

Royal Enfield has announced that they are strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa region with the appointment of AW Rostamani Group as its official distribution partner for the UAE region. The first dealership was inaugurated at Umm Suqeim St. Dubai. The manufacturer will sell Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Scram 411, Classic, Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, and the Himalayan in UAE.

Royal Enfield has also opened a dedicated service centre for Royal Enfield customers in Al Quoz to ensure that the customers of the motorcycles can get them serviced. Apart from this, the dealership will also help in selling apparel and accessories which are an important part of the Royal Enfield community. The manufacturer has announced that they will be setting up additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

According to the manufacturer, the growth in the international market has seen a production increase to 8,32,179 motorcycles in FY 2023 and registered motorcycle sales to 8,34,895 units (standalone), up by 38.4 per cent from 6,02,268 (standalone) in FY 22.

Speaking about the partnership with AW Rostamani Group, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, CCO of Royal Enfield, said, “We have been focused on growing the middleweight motorcycle segment in the middle eastern markets for almost a decade now. In a bid to extend the Royal Enfield pure motorcycling experience to the riding community in UAE, we are excited about our strategic partnership with AW Rostamani who bring a wealth of experience and a strong presence in the market. With this new alliance, customers in the UAE can look forward to easier access to our wide portfolio of exciting motorcycles. This collaboration represents a significant step in our growth strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities it will bring to our valued customers."

