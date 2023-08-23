Rolls-Royce Phantom totalled in collision with an oil tanker, 2 people killed

In a major accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Nuh region of Haryana, a Rolls-Royce Phantom was totalled after a seeding oil tanker rammed into it, killing two people and severely injuring five, reported Hindustan Times. The accident reportedly took place in Urmi village on Tuesday, when the speeding oil tanker collided with the luxury sedan, resulting in both vehicles catching fire immediately after the collision.

The oil tanker reportedly overturned as an impact of the collision and the driver and passengers became trapped in it and could not escape and burned to death. There was a third occupant in the oil tanker, who reportedly survived the collision but suffered from severe injuries. The Rolls-Royce Phantom, on the other hand, caught fire immediately after the accident and was completely charred. Its four passengers reportedly suffered severe injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Gurugram.

Also Read : India can't reduce 50% road accidents by 2024 due to shortcomings: Nitin Gadkari

The report also revealed that the preliminary investigation by police found that the tanker was owned by a private company and was carrying diesel. It was on its way to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) site to deliver the fuel. However, the oil tanker was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the Rolls-Royce Phantom that was approaching from the Sohna side. Due to the high speed of both vehicles, the oil tanker overturned after the collision catching fire. The NHAI officials called water tankers to douse the fire, but the Rolls-Royce was already destroyed before they arrived.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Rolls-royce Phantom Viii ₹9.5 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Lamborghini Revuelto ₹10 Cr *Expected Price View Details Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) ₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Macan 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl ₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Byd Seal ₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Ev9 Concept ₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

The deceased men who were in the tanker were identified as Rampreet Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, from Alwar in Rajasthan. The third occupant of the tanker was identified as Gautam Kumar, who is from Uttar Pradesh. Police have launched an investigation to find more details.

First Published Date: