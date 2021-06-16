Rolls-Royce partners Bovet 1822 to create timepieces for world's costliest car

Rolls-Royce collaborated with Swiss watchmaker Bovet 1822 to create unique timepieces for its first Boat Tail coachbuilt commission that it recently unveiled with a price tag of $28 million (over ₹200-crore).

The pair of reversible tourbillon timepieces are each designed to be worn on the wrist, used as a table clock, pendant or pocket timepiece, or placed within the fascia as Boat Tail's timepiece. The timepieces and dashboard holder took 3,000 hours to develop and manufacture. "These remarkable objects d’art, unique to the first iteration of Boat Tail, represent the finest examples of the skills and values shared by our two great luxury Houses," says Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The reverse dials of both the timepieces feature a hand-engraved sculpture of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail with the wheels, door handle, mirrors and all other fine details. The craftsmen also managed to match the precise colour between the lacquer on this tiny work of art and the full-size motor car. The timepieces and the holders were also tested to automotive-industry standards for vibration and crash safety.

The pair of timepieces are made in a lady's and a gentleman's versions and are housed in Bovet1822's patented Amadeo case. They have been especially designed in 18K white gold cases and feature matching front dials with the same Caleidolegno veneer found on the aft deck of Boat Tail itself. They have been finished with the owner-couples' names. While the gentleman's timepiece is highly polished, the lady's one is ornately engraved and filled with blue lacquer.

On the reverse side, the gentleman's watch features an aventurine dial with the celestial arrangement of the night sky over the place of his birth on his birth date while the lady's one is decorated with an ornate miniature painting of a flower bouquet on a mother-of-pearl dial.

Taking cues from the design and exclusive details of the first Boat Tail, reports speculated that the owners of the world's costliest car are American singer Beyoncé, and husband and rapper Jay-Z.