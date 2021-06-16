Rolls-Royce partners Bovet 1822 to create timepieces for world's costliest car

The pair of timepieces are made in a lady's and a gentleman's versions and are housed in Bovet1822's patented Amadeo case. They have been especially designed in 18K white gold cases and feature matching front dials with the same Caleidolegno veneer found on the aft deck of Boat Tail itself. They have been finished with the owner-couples' names. While the gentleman's timepiece is highly polished, the lady's one is ornately engraved and filled with blue lacquer.

On the reverse side, the gentleman's watch features an aventurine dial with the celestial arrangement of the night sky over the place of his birth on his birth date while the lady's one is decorated with an ornate miniature painting of a flower bouquet on a mother-of-pearl dial.

Taking cues from the design and exclusive details of the first Boat Tail, reports speculated that the owners of the world's costliest car are American singer Beyoncé, and husband and rapper Jay-Z.