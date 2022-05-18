HT Auto
Home Auto News Road Accident Fatalities In Us Increased 10.5% Last Year, Highest In 16 Years

Road accident fatalities in US increased 10.5% last year, highest in 16 years

On an average, nearly 118 people died in US traffic crashes every day last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 12:18 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

Number of road fatalities in the US last year stood at nearly 43,000, the highest number in 16 years as the country returned to the roads after the coronavirus pandemic. This is a 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975. The increment has been attributed to persistence of risky driving behaviors during the pandemic such as speeding and less frequent use of seat belts.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹67.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

As per preliminary figures, 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. To reverse this trend and bring more safety to the country's motorists, the country's safety administration urged state and local governments, drivers and safety advocates to join in an effort to do so. “Our nation has taken a dangerous and deadly step backwards in traffic safety and impaired driving," said MADD National President Alex Otte, who urged strong public-private efforts to stem reckless driving. 

(Also read | Delhi to soon have European style roads, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia)

Otte urged stakeholders to take efforts akin to the seat belt and air bag public safety campaigns of the 1990s, saying, “More families and more communities are feeling the crushing magnitude of this crisis on our roads."

US' forty-four states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico saw increase in traffic deaths in 2021 compared to the previous year, led by Texas, California and Florida. On an average, nearly 118 people died in US traffic crashes every day last year. The Governors Highway Safety Association, a group of state traffic safety officials, blamed the increase on dangerous behavior such as speeding, driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and distracted driving.

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: road safety traffic road accident
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance
Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance
2023 BMW 3-Series debuts: Crisp appeal, curved display, advanced technologies
2023 BMW 3-Series debuts: Crisp appeal, curved display, advanced technologies
Tesla to host its second artificial intelligence (AI) day in August
Tesla to host its second artificial intelligence (AI) day in August

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city