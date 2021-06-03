This just-launched electric hypercar has 1,914 hp of sheer power

Croatian carmaker Rimac has unveiled its electric hypercar Nerva that claims to have 1,914 horsepower and 2,360 Nm of torque. Nerva is the production version of Rimac's C_Two electric concept that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018. The hypercar has a claimed top speed 258 mph and it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.85 seconds.

Rimac will build only 150 units of the performance vehicle which has been priced at € 2 million ( ₹17.8 crore approx) each. The company's Founder and CEO, Mate Rimac, will personally test and sign off each hypercar before they are delivered to the customers. "This is it. This is the car I had in mind when I embarked on the ‘impossible’ journey ten years ago. All our hard work has resulted in the Nevera – our record-breaking hypercar," Rimac says.

Rimac Nerva features butterfly scissor doors for easy entry and exit.

The name 'Nerva' comes from a local reference to a quick, powerful and unexpected lightning storm that moves swiftly across the Mediterranean Sea off the Croatian coast. It underscores the hypercar's ability to cut through wind in the blink of an eye. Its aesthetic characteristics and design elements are similar to the ones found on other electric hypercars. It gets butterfly scissor doors, aggressive air diffusers, and cravat-shaped air intakes on each side. It also gets lightweight and forged alloy wheels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and an active rear wing.

Rimac says that the hypercar has been engineered in a way that it improves its aerodynamic efficiency. The profile of the bonnet, the shape of the pillars and the design of the diffusers, splitters and radiators have all been analysed and refined to improve airflow and downforce. Its inlets and cooling channels have been developed to increase the cooling efficiency of both the brake and powertrain systems, providing a 30 per cent improvement at low speeds and seven per cent at high speeds.

Rimac Nerva's cabin

Rimac Nerva's cabin has room for two. Its digital screens eliminate the need to toggle with switches and buttons, leaving only essential functions to tactile controls. It features a trio of high-definition TFT screens. The carmaker claims to have developed the world’s first AI (Artificial Intelligence) Driver Coach that is capable of evaluating performance and providing guidance to optimize and enhance the driver’s on-track performance. It is a combination of 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, 6 radars, and the latest NVIDIA Pegasus operating system. The Driver Coach will be made available in 2022 and launched via over-the-air upgrades.

At the heart of Rimac Nerva's electric power train is the H-shaped, liquid-cooled, 120kWh, 6960-cell battery that was designed in-house right from scratch.

The Rimac Nerva has already entered production and deliveries for customers will begin by the end of this year.



