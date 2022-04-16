Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Renowned Actor Mahesh Babu Buys Audi E Tron

Renowned actor Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron

Indian Actor Mahesh Babu now owns an Audi e-tron.Audi India launched the Audi e-tron EV in India last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 16 Apr 2022, 02:39 PM
Actor Mahesh Babu with Head of Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon. (Instagram/Balbir Singh Dhillon)

Popular actor Mahesh Babu has taken ownership of an Audi e-tron electric vehicle. The Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon took to Instagram to share the news. Dhillon posted a picture of the actor with the Audi e-tron and wrote, “Dynamic, inside and out. The future is electric and we welcome @urstrulyMahesh to the #AudiExperience." Audi India launched the electric SUV last year in India. After this launch, the company also brought in the performance-based version of the EV, Audi e-tron GT and Audi e-tron RS GT.

Babu's Audi e-tron appears to be black in colour in the picture that was posted on social media. The picture also shows off the electric vehicle's sleek headlights and an imposing grille with Audi's four rings. The Audi e-tron comes with an electric all-wheel drive. It features a lithium-ion battery pack with 71.2kWh energy. It has a peak power output of 230kW and offers an electric torque of 540Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph from absolute stillness in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 190 kmph.

(Also read | Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing)

Audi India is focused to bring electric vehicles into the country and it has been reported earlier that it is considering manufacturing EVs locally here to amp up its volume. Audi had also announced earlier to go all-electric from 2033. Dhillon had earlier said the company is in the process of continuous evaluation to gauge the acceptability of electric mobility in India.

(Also read | Audi sells more than 80,000 EVs, records over 50% growth in EV sales)

Mahesh Babu is an Indian actor who is well-known for his works in Telugu cinema. Babu has done than 25 films, and also won several accolades that include, eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2022, 02:39 PM IST
