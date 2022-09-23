HT Auto
Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept unveiled as an electric hot hatchback for drifting

Renault R5 Turbo 3E comes with a 42 kWh battery pack. The electric motors are capable of producing 380 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 10:32 AM
R5 Turbo 3E weighs just 980 kgs without its battery pack. 
At the rear, there is a huge rear wing that adds downforce.
The interior comes with sport bucket seats and with a handbrake.
There are two electric motors mounted on the rear axle. They produce 380 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque.
The Renault R5 TURBO 3E Concept gets inspiration from Renault 5 hatchback. 
The 42 kWh battery can be charged in 2 hours using a 380V/32A charger.
R5 Turbo 3E weighs just 980 kgs without its battery pack. 
At the rear, there is a huge rear wing that adds downforce.
At the rear, there is a huge rear wing that adds downforce.
The interior comes with sport bucket seats and with a handbrake.
The interior comes with sport bucket seats and with a handbrake.
There are two electric motors mounted on the rear axle. They produce 380 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque.
There are two electric motors mounted on the rear axle. They produce 380 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque.
The Renault R5 TURBO 3E Concept gets inspiration from Renault 5 hatchback. 
The Renault R5 TURBO 3E Concept gets inspiration from Renault 5 hatchback. 
The 42 kWh battery can be charged in 2 hours using a 380V/32A charger.
The 42 kWh battery can be charged in 2 hours using a 380V/32A charger.

Renault is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Renault 5 hatchback which was one of the most important products for the manufacturer. Renault will be showcasing their new R5 Turbo 3E at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance 2022 contest. This all-electric show car's contribution to the Renault 5's 50th-anniversary celebrations is a contemporary take and tribute to the most celebrated sports versions - the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2.

The concept has been named like this because it follows the Turbo 2 with the "E" standing for electric. The R5 Turbo 3E could also be seen in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The show car looks modern and filled with technology but still has an old-school charm to it because of the way it is designed. 

Renault is slowly pushing towards going fully electric. Because of this, the R5 Turbo 3E is an electric vehicle with rear-wheel drive. There are two electric motors at the rear, one for each wheel. The battery pack has a capacity of 42 kWh and is positioned in the middle, under the floor. The battery can be fully charged in 2 hours with a 380V/32A charger

The Renault R5 Turbo 3E is built using a tubular chassis. It has a top speed of almost 200 kmph. The steering angle has been set to more than 50 degrees so that the vehicle can easily do long drifts and dodge obstacles. 

The all-electric powertrain is capable of producing 380 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The R5 Turbo 3E can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and in 3.9 seconds if using Drift mode. 

The hot hatchback is quite light as it weighs 980 kgs and the weight of the batteries is 520 kgs. The front wheels measure 19-inches and use 225/35 section tyres. At the rear, there are 20-inch wheels with 325/25 section rubber. 

 

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Renault R5 Turbo 3E Hot hatchback Drifting
