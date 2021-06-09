Renault faces heat, accused of cheating on emission tests for diesel vehicles

Renault has come out strongly to deny charges that it was guilty of any accusations that it cheated in emission tests on its diesel vehicles. This comes after Renault confirmed that it is facing the serious charges but that it wasn't guilty of what it is being accused of.

News agency AFP reported that prosecutors have leveled that charge that Renault has cheated on emission tests for diesel cars. But the company issued a statement soon after. "Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices."