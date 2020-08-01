Groupe PSA has announced that between 2020 and 2025, it will gradually shift from two multi-energy platforms to two 100% electrified platforms. From 2023, its new electric vehicle modular platform (eVMP) will serve as the basis for its vehicles in C and D segments - from sedan to SUV globally.

PSA claims that the new eVMP will boast of an autonomy of up to 650 km on the WLTP cycle and a benchmark storage capacity with 50 kWh per meter available within the wheelbase. The new electric platform will also boast of 60 to 100 kWh of embedded energy and an optimised architecture that exploits the entire sub-floor for the battery. The company may also offer hybrid derivatives in certain markets on the basis of the state-of-the-art electric platform.

(Also read: Peugeot maker PSA sticks to outlook despite coronavirus drag)

PSA's new electric vehicle modular platform

PSA says that in addition to the high level of technical performance, the efficiency of the eVMP also lies in the optimisation of R&D and industrialisation costs which have been achieved through the use of certain sub-assemblies and existing high-performance battery modules.

(Also read: Deal terms with Fiat hinge on strength of recovery, PSA CEO says)

The company's global platform will make it possible to offer a range of vehicles that are in tandem with the environmental concerns. "(PSA aims to) meet changing expectations of customers and guaranty driving pleasure and safety on board", says Nicolas Morel, Research and Development Director at the company.