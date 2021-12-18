Porsche invests in 3D printing company to get into additive manufacturing

Porsche has invested in INTAMSYS, a company that specialises in 3D printing from prototype manufacturing to volume production. As with the gradual digital transformation that the automotive world is undergoing, 3D printing is seeing steady progress and to benefit from it, Porsche is getting into the application of this method.

The sports car manufacturer is looking into exploring the possibilities of 3D printing technology to develop and manufacture small-series parts and components.

Launched in 2016 with its headquarters in China, products of INTAMSYS have been used in the fields of aerospace, automotive, medical, scientific research and much more. Jens Puttfarcken, President and CEO of Porsche China conveyed that the company is planning to boost the application of additive manufacturing technology and benefit from 3D printing in terms of both product and process to attain more flexible production and customisation services. “Digital transformation has seeped into every aspect of production and daily life, and is listed as one of the core issues in Porsche’s operation strategy," he added.

As Porsche is trying to expand the application of additive manufacturing to establish itself as a digital mobility solution provider in the luxury car segment, INTAMSYS too said that this collaboration will help the company's products to get recognition. “In the future, we at INTAMSYS will continue our close cooperation with Porsche to develop more innovative products, expand the application of additive manufacturing and empower the digital manufacturing transformation of the automotive industry, in a bid to benefit more customers with high-tech solutions," said Charles Han, CEO of INTAMSYS.

In an earlier report, Porsche announced that it created a new 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat for some of its models. These seats will be available as part of the new performance parts offering from Porsche equipment. The company also informed that these seats are suitable for various Boxster, Cayman and 911 models.