Own a Porsche? Make it immortal art with Porsche's art configurator

Porsche is offering an opportunity to Porsche enthusiasts to make their dream sports car immortalise by printing those on an individual art print. The luxury automaker has introduced the VIN Art Configurator that can be used to create high-quality portraits of a Porsche that one owns or can configure a model.

Through Vin Art, Porsche is expanding its footprint in the digital realm by introducing digital products. If interested, a user can enter the vehicle identification number (VIN) or the Porsche code in order to create individual works of art. The automaker also highlighted that it is not necessary to own a Porsche to make a portrait art as the configurator will also create portraits based on cars that have been specified in the system. Porsche stated that the end result will be an original Porsche product irrespective of one owns a sportscar or not.

The portraits will be printed on a thin aluminium plate that will come with a high-gloss surface. Based on anefficient algorithm, the design adapts the details of the selected sportscar minutely. The premium print, the company informed, is available in a range of sizes and with a suspension for wall mounting or as a stand. It is applicable for vehicles starting from the 2016 model year.

Stefan Zerweck, chief operating officer (COO) of Porsche Digital said that with this product one can bring the Porsche feeling into their homes. “ In addition to the innovative solution, it was particularly important to ensure efficient usability of the configurator, as well as the individuality of the portrait," Zerweck added. Mark Klümper, head of corporate development at Porsche Deutschland GmbH conveyed that the team is constantly developing new ideas like VIN Art to inspire the automaker's customers. “Besides the online offer, we also see a variety of uses for VIN Art in our stationary Porsche Centres to please our customers," he said.