HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche, Holoride Launch In Car Virtual Reality Feature In Moving Vehicle

Porsche, holoride launch in-car virtual reality feature in moving vehicle 

Porche has partnered with holoride to launch a pilot program of in-car virtual reality at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM
This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games. (Porsche)
This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games. (Porsche)
This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games. (Porsche)
This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games.

Porche collaborated with entertainment-technology start-up holoride to set up an in-car virtual reality feature by connecting real-time physical feedback inside a moving vehicle to content in a VR headset. Through this passengers of the car can experience an immersive journey like travelling to outer space where the sound and visual effects will be adopted by the movement of the car. Porsche is launching this pilot project at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.27 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 77.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

To get this feature up and going, holoride will use driving data from a Porsche Cayenne, such as steering, accelerating and braking, to adapt the experience that will match the movement of the car. This approach will enable to reduce motion sickness by matching what passengers see and feel with almost no latency.

(Also read | Porsche plans to build its own electric vehicle charging network)

This in-car virtual setup is itself an original game called Cosmic Chase which has been developed jointly with Schell Games, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through this, passengers will find themselves boarding a spaceship around a group of recruits that form the Earth Alliance and will be tasked with a fight against an alien opponent.

(Also read | Porsche 911 EV could get a solid-state battery, likely to launch by 2030: Report)

Director, Strategy and Digital Business, at Porsche Cars North America Zabih Aria said the joint pilot between Porsche and holoride is a strong catalyst for experiences in a digital future. “The new installation in our Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles is the next step in our partnership, which we intend to continue in the future," added Aria. Co-founder and CEO of holoride Nils Wollny said, “We are excited to offer a new type of attraction to automotive and entertainment-savvy audiences in the greater Los Angeles area. This attraction is a perfect example of how automotive experience centres are transforming into exciting destinations that the whole family can enjoy and where no one is left out."

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Cayenne Porsche holoride Virtual reality
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at ₹86,500
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March
MG Motor sales rise marginally in March, but sees decline year-on-year
MG Motor sales rise marginally in March, but sees decline year-on-year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city