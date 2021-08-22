Petrol price slashed after months. Know the rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices have been changed on Sunday across India after 36 days. While diesel prices were being reduced for the last few days, petrol prices have been reduced on Sunday after months.

Petrol price in Delhi now costs ₹101.64 a litre, down by 20 paise. Diesel rate in the national capital on Sunday was also reduced by 20 paise to ₹89.07 from Saturday's ₹89.27.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol can be bought on Sunday at ₹107.66, lower by 18 paise than its previous price of ₹107.83. Diesel on the other hand costs ₹96.64 for one litre in the financial capital of the country. This means diesel has become cheaper by 20 paise in the city compared to Saturday's ₹96.84 per litre.

A litre of petrol in Kolkata now costs ₹101.93, cheaper by 15 paise than before. Diesel on the other hand has become cheaper by 19 paise to ₹92.13 in Kolkata. On Saturday, the price of diesel in the city was ₹92.32 per litre.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Mumbai ₹ 107.66 ₹ 96.64 Delhi ₹ 101.64 ₹ 89.07 Chennai ₹ 99.32 ₹ 93.66 Kolkata ₹ 101.93 ₹ 92.13

Both the petrol and diesel prices remained static for more than a month after being incessantly increased since May 4. The fuel prices increased substantially across the country earlier this year.

The state and central government taxes imposed on motor fuels are majorly responsible for such sky-high prices. Both the petrol and diesel attract central excise duty, respective state government imposed VAT, freight charges, dealer commission etc. All these combined, the price of motor fuels go up significantly. Taxes contribute nearly 60% of petrol retail price and 54% for diesel.

Crude oil price fluctuations in the international market also impact the price of petrol and diesel in the Indian market.