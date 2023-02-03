HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased By 2 Per Litre In This State. Here Is Why

Petrol, diesel prices increased by 2 per litre in this state. Here is why

People in Kerala will soon have to shell out more to buy petrol or diesel in the state. The state government has decided to increase the price on both fuel in its Budget 2023. The state will introduce a new cess on the fuel as well as India-made foreign liquor. The new cess will add another 2 per litre cost to petrol and diesel. The proposal was made today during the state government's Budget presentation, and is likely to be implemented soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Kerala government has added a new cess to petrol and diesel prices in the state in its Budget for 2023-24. (REUTERS)
The Kerala government has added a new cess to petrol and diesel prices in the state in its Budget for 2023-24. (REUTERS)
The Kerala government has added a new cess to petrol and diesel prices in the state in its Budget for 2023-24. (REUTERS)
The Kerala government has added a new cess to petrol and diesel prices in the state in its Budget for 2023-24.

The Kerala state government has decided to impose Social Security Cess on sale of petrol and diesel at the rate of 2 per litre. The cess on petrol and diesel sale is expected to mop up an additional revenue of 750 crore to the Social Security Seed Fund. This is the first major hike in petrol and diesel prices in the state since last year when the prices were last revised.

Currently, petrol price in Kerala is at 105.81 per litre, and is one of the highest across the country. Diesel also costs 94.74 per litre in the state.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

After a series of hikes during the Covid years, petrol and diesel prices were not updated since April 6 last year. This strategy was taken despite the input crude oil prices surging from $102.97 per barrel that month to $116.01 per barrel in June 2022 and falling to $82 per barrel in January 2023.

The price freeze on fuel, which has remained stagnant for the longest time in recent years, have meant losses for retail oil companies. At one point, profit on petrol was 10 per litre, but subsequent firming of oil prices have trimmed it down by 50 per cent. Meanwhile, losses on diesel have widened to 13 a litre from 10-11 last month.

Besides increasing price on petrol and diesel, the Kerala government has offered some incentives for those looking to shift to electric cars. In its Budget, the state government has proposed a one-time tax on electric motor cabs and electric tourist motor cabs to be reduced to five per cent of the purchase value.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel Budget 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 265 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Petrol, diesel prices increased by ₹2 per litre in this state. Here is why
Petrol, diesel prices increased by 2 per litre in this state. Here is why
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts unveiled
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts unveiled
Suzuki to seek Toyota's help to build small electric cars as Maruti plans 6 EVs
Suzuki to seek Toyota's help to build small electric cars as Maruti plans 6 EVs
This country may dethrone Japan to become world's largest car exporter
This country may dethrone Japan to become world's largest car exporter
Mercedes-Benz GLE facelifts unveiled, gets electrified engines
Mercedes-Benz GLE facelifts unveiled, gets electrified engines

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city