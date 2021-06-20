Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra sells for over four crore rupees

The interior of the vehicle has been often seen in the 'Fast & Furious' movies as various interesting scenes were filmed inside the car. The cabin is mostly black and is equally appealing as the exterior. A lot of interior look from the movies has been kept intact. It has also been equipped with aftermarket gauges, steering wheel, blue seats, and a head unit.

The Toyota Supra sources power from a renowned 2JZ-GTE turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine which sends its power to the rear wheels though a 4-speed automatic transmission. There have been made no modifications to the vehicle in terms of mechanicals.

The iconic sports car was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo in California for the first movie and it was brought back and modified by the original builder for its role in the sequel. It was later returned to original form with the resplendent Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and famed Troy Lee-designed 'Nuclear Gladiator' motif along the sides.