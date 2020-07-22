Over 2,000 vehicles challaned in Noida in a day for flouting Covid-19 curbs

Two people were arrested and owners of more than 2,100 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, three vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Tuesday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar where Covid-19 has infected nearly 4,300 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for Covid-19.

"On Tuesday, two FIRs were registered and two people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 5,011 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,179 of them, while another three were impounded," police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹2,45,800 was collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

