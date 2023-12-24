More than 13.45 cr HSN plates affixed on motor vehicles so far: Nitin Gadkari

More than 13.45 crore high-security registration plates have been affixed on motor vehicles so far, claimed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) Technical Standing Committee in May 1999 made several recommendations for amendment in CMVR, which also included recommendations relating to High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

PTI has quoted Nitin Gadkari saying that as per the data available on the VAHAN portal, a total of 13,45,10,172 units of high-security registration plates have been affixed on motor vehicles through OEMs till 14th December 2023.

Commonly known as HSRP or High-Security Number (HSN) plates, these come as specialised license plates that are designed to enhance the security of vehicle registration and reduce vehicle-related crimes such as vehicle theft and fraud. These high-security number plates come with several security features to make them tamper-proof and they are easily traceable.

Meanwhile, replying to another question in Parliament, Gadkari reportedly said that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of black spots in the country's national highway network. The southern state has a total of 748 identified black spots on its share of national highways. Tamil Nadu is followed by West Bengal and Telangana which have 701 and 485 black spots respectively. The minister reportedly said that state or Union Territory (UT)-wise details of the accidents and fatalities at these black spots are based on the data for 2018-2020 received from different states.

Black spots are considered those places on national highways where a stretch of about 500 metres and at least five road accidents have taken place during the last three years, resulting in 10 fatalities. These stretches are marked as black spots by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

