HT Auto
Home Auto News Omega Seiki says government should categorise EVs in priority lending sector

Omega Seiki says government should categorise EVs in priority lending sector

Omega Seiki Mobility has also expressed hope that the Union Budget should include announcements related to lowering of GST rates on raw materials, especially for the electric vehicle (EV) players.
By
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 10:40 AM
A charging plug is connected to an electric vehicle at a charging station. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (Bloomberg)
A charging plug is connected to an electric vehicle at a charging station. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (Bloomberg)

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has said the government should consider categorising EVs in the priority lending sector to further strengthen the segment, besides export concessions, to help the manufacturers tap new markets.

In its pre-Budget expectations, OSM also expressed hope that the Union Budget includes announcements related to lowering of GST rates on raw materials, especially for the electric vehicle (EV) players.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This played a key role in the progress of electrification of the domestic automotive sector. However, the financial year 2022-23 is the time to start firing on all cylinders, Omega Seiki said.

(Also read | Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector)

"We are expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to usher in good news for the EV sector.

"To further strengthen the EV market, the government should consider categorising EVs in the priority lending sector. It will make EVs more affordable for the users and help in incentivising the whole transition," the company said.

File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)

It said that the revised guidelines issued by the power ministry to accelerate the e-mobility transition in the country show that the government recognises the importance of the EV sector's growth.

The company added that the guidelines are already emphasising on enabling faster adoption of EVs, providing affordable tariffs and promoting energy security that finally aims at reducing the emission intensity in India.

"As part of India's growing EV industry, we hope that the Union Budget includes lowering of GST rates on raw materials, especially for the EV players.

"Support for R&D (research and development) and indigenous technology development while lowering of GST on auto components should be on the top of FM's agenda list," said Omega Seiki Mobility Chairman and founder Uday Narang.

He further said allocating funds for the clean air campaign could be brought under the Swachh Bharat Mission to create better awareness and improve the adoption of electric mobility.

Export concessions can also be looked at to support the Indian EV manufacturers like OSM, it said, so that such companies can tap new markets, making India not just 'Aatmanirbhar' but a global powerhouse.

The EV sector is growing but it needs continuous support from the government via better policy curation and implementations, so that maximum benefits can be passed on to the end-users, the company added.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Omega Seiki Mobility Omega Seiki electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mahindra XUV700 hits milestone of 14,000 deliveries
Mahindra XUV700 hits milestone of 14,000 deliveries
Omega Seiki says government should categorise EVs in priority lending sector
Omega Seiki says government should categorise EVs in priority lending sector
Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector
Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector
Can self-driving car be jailed for causing accident? World wonders who to blame
Can self-driving car be jailed for causing accident? World wonders who to blame
Tesla asked for more information on in-car video game probe
Tesla asked for more information on in-car video game probe

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city